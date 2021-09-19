Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Shares Purchased by Atria Investments LLC

Atria Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) by 44.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,927 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,684 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $1,598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Teradyne in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in Teradyne by 46.0% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Teradyne in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Teradyne in the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Teradyne in the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Teradyne alerts:

In other news, Director Marilyn Matz sold 4,157 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.18, for a total transaction of $499,588.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,976 shares in the company, valued at $1,679,635.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ TER opened at $121.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.51. Teradyne, Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.50 and a 1 year high of $147.90. The company has a market capitalization of $20.18 billion, a PE ratio of 23.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of $122.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.93.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.16. Teradyne had a net margin of 27.65% and a return on equity of 41.35%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Teradyne, Inc. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.66%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Teradyne from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $148.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Susquehanna raised Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $148.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Teradyne currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.56.

Teradyne Profile

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of self automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

Read More: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER).

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.