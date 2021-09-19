TeraGo (TSE:TGO) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $5.49

TeraGo Inc. (TSE:TGO)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$5.49 and traded as low as C$5.00. TeraGo shares last traded at C$5.00, with a volume of 14,928 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$98.10 million and a P/E ratio of -9.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$5.26 and a 200 day moving average of C$5.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.46.

TeraGo Company Profile (TSE:TGO)

TeraGo Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides connectivity, colocation, and enterprise infrastructure cloud services for businesses primarily in Canada. The company owns and operates a carrier-grade multi-protocol label switching enabled wireline and fixed wireless, and Internet protocol communications network that provide Internet access, private interconnection, and data connectivity services.

See Also: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Receive News & Ratings for TeraGo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TeraGo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.