Ternium (NYSE:TX) Shares Down 4.7%

Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) was down 4.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $49.22 and last traded at $49.22. Approximately 8,702 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 773,304 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.64.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TX shares. HSBC lifted their target price on shares of Ternium from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Grupo Santander raised shares of Ternium from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ternium from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Itau BBA Securities raised shares of Ternium from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Ternium from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.50.

Get Ternium alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.45.

Ternium (NYSE:TX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $5.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.82 by $1.39. The business had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. Ternium had a net margin of 19.94% and a return on equity of 24.50%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ternium S.A. will post 16.93 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Ternium during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in Ternium during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Ternium in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Ternium by 26.0% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,013 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ternium in the second quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.66% of the company’s stock.

About Ternium (NYSE:TX)

Ternium SA engages in the manufacturing and trade of steel products. The firm offers its products to construction, automotive, manufacturing, home appliances, packaging, energy, and transport industries. It operates through the Steel and Mining segments. The Steel segment include slabs, billets, and round bars; hot-rolled coils and sheets; bars and stirrups; wire rods; tin plate; hot dipped galvanized and electrogalvanized sheets; and pre-painted sheets, steel pipes, and tubular products.

Featured Story: What is a short straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Ternium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ternium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.