Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $74.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 14.00% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Terreno Realty Corporation is an internally managed real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring industrial real estate located in major coastal U.S. markets. The Company’s main focus is on markets in Los Angeles Area; Northern New Jersey/New York City; San Francisco Bay Area; Seattle Area; Miami Area; and Washington, D.C./Baltimore. Terreno Realty Corporation focuses on investing in several types of industrial real estate, including warehouse/distribution, flex (including light manufacturing, and research and development) and trans-shipment. The Company will target functional buildings in infill locations that may be shared by multiple tenants and that cater to customer demand within the various submarkets, in which it operates. The Company will utilize local third-party property managers for day-to-day property management. Terreno Realty Corporationy will make all operating and leasing decisions on its properties. “

Several other analysts have also issued reports on TRNO. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Terreno Realty from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Berenberg Bank lowered Terreno Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Compass Point boosted their price target on Terreno Realty from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Terreno Realty in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.25.

Shares of TRNO opened at $64.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Terreno Realty has a one year low of $52.63 and a one year high of $69.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.27 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of $67.16 and a 200 day moving average of $64.00.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.16). Terreno Realty had a net margin of 34.93% and a return on equity of 4.29%. The company had revenue of $53.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.63 million. Analysts expect that Terreno Realty will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRNO. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Terreno Realty in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Atlantic Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Terreno Realty in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Terreno Realty in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 485.0% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Terreno Realty in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors own 96.91% of the company’s stock.

Terreno Realty Company Profile

Terreno Realty Corp. operates as a real estate company, which acquires, owns, and manages industrial properties. It invests in several types of industrial real estate, including warehouse/distribution, flex, research and development, and trans-shipment. The company was founded by Michael A. Coke and W.

