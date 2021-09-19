The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.56 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) will report $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for The Aaron’s’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.50 and the highest is $0.63. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Aaron’s will report full-year earnings of $3.29 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.20 to $3.45. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.49 to $3.35. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow The Aaron’s.

The Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $467.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $444.88 million. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Aaron’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.80.

In related news, Director John W. Robinson sold 14,280 shares of The Aaron’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.76, for a total transaction of $396,412.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in The Aaron’s by 134.5% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in The Aaron’s by 424.7% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in The Aaron’s by 19.4% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in The Aaron’s by 188.1% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 2,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grace Capital raised its holdings in The Aaron’s by 64.5% during the first quarter. Grace Capital now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AAN traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 990,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,985. The company has a market capitalization of $879.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.78 and a 200-day moving average of $29.24. The Aaron’s has a fifty-two week low of $16.20 and a fifty-two week high of $37.49.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. The Aaron’s’s payout ratio is 13.25%.

The Aaron’s Company Profile

Headquartered in Atlanta, The Aaron’s Company, Inc (NYSE: AAN) is a leading, technology-enabled, omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. Aaron’s engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, appliances, consumer electronics and accessories through its approximately 1,300 company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com.

