The Allstate’s (ALL) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Raymond James

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Raymond James in a research report issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $150.00 target price on the insurance provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential upside of 14.48% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ALL. lowered their price target on The Allstate from $142.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 21st. UBS Group lifted their target price on The Allstate from $118.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on The Allstate from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on The Allstate in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on The Allstate from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, The Allstate currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.47.

Shares of NYSE ALL opened at $131.03 on Friday. The Allstate has a 12-month low of $86.51 and a 12-month high of $140.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $38.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.29.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $3.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.17 by $0.62. The Allstate had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 8.27%. The company had revenue of $10.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.57 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Allstate will post 16.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Allstate announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, August 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the insurance provider to buy up to 13% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other The Allstate news, insider Jesse E. Merten sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.84, for a total value of $1,917,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,116,483.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Allstate during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Allstate during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Allstate by 88.9% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in The Allstate during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in The Allstate by 150.5% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 273 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.00% of the company’s stock.

About The Allstate

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other.

