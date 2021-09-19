The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) & UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR) Financial Analysis

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) and UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares The Charles Schwab and UP Fintech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Charles Schwab 28.88% 12.89% 1.02% UP Fintech 5.24% 9.95% 0.84%

The Charles Schwab has a beta of 1.05, meaning that its stock price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, UP Fintech has a beta of 1.73, meaning that its stock price is 73% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for The Charles Schwab and UP Fintech, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The Charles Schwab 0 2 10 0 2.83 UP Fintech 1 0 2 0 2.33

The Charles Schwab currently has a consensus target price of $80.00, suggesting a potential upside of 13.59%. UP Fintech has a consensus target price of $23.31, suggesting a potential upside of 80.67%. Given UP Fintech’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe UP Fintech is more favorable than The Charles Schwab.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

71.7% of The Charles Schwab shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.0% of UP Fintech shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.5% of The Charles Schwab shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 50.9% of UP Fintech shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares The Charles Schwab and UP Fintech’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Charles Schwab $11.69 billion 10.89 $3.30 billion $2.45 28.75 UP Fintech $138.50 million 15.03 $16.07 million N/A N/A

The Charles Schwab has higher revenue and earnings than UP Fintech.

Summary

The Charles Schwab beats UP Fintech on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

The Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees. The Advisor Services segment provides custodial, trading, retirement business, and support services, as well as retirement business services to independent registered investment advisors, independent retirement advisors, and record keepers. The company was founded by Charles R. Schwab in 1986 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

UP Fintech Company Profile

UP Fintech Holding Ltd. is a brokerage firm, which engages in the provision of online brokerage services. The company was founded by Tian Hua Wu in 2014 and is headquartered in Chaoyang District, China.

