The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

Brokerages expect The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF) to announce earnings of $0.01 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for The Chefs’ Warehouse’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.01. The Chefs’ Warehouse reported earnings of ($0.38) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 102.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Chefs’ Warehouse will report full year earnings of ($0.33) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.44) to ($0.22). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.54 to $0.85. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover The Chefs’ Warehouse.

The Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.36. The Chefs’ Warehouse had a negative net margin of 5.27% and a negative return on equity of 14.30%. The company had revenue of $422.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $359.74 million.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Chefs’ Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Lake Street Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded The Chefs’ Warehouse from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.50.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHEF. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in The Chefs’ Warehouse in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in The Chefs’ Warehouse by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 108,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in The Chefs’ Warehouse in the 1st quarter worth approximately $237,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in The Chefs’ Warehouse by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 73,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,236,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in The Chefs’ Warehouse by 89.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 8,079 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHEF traded up $1.60 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $30.44. The company had a trading volume of 820,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 292,398. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.01 and a beta of 2.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The Chefs’ Warehouse has a 52-week low of $12.35 and a 52-week high of $35.56.

About The Chefs’ Warehouse

The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc engages in the distribution of specialty food products. It focuses on serving the specific needs of chefs who own and operate some of the menu-driven independent restaurants, fine dining establishments, country clubs, hotels, caterers, culinary schools, bakeries, patisseries, chocolatiers, cruise lines, casinos and specialty food stores.

