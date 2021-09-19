The Container Store Group, Inc. (NYSE:TCS) Shares Purchased by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in The Container Store Group, Inc. (NYSE:TCS) by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 28,465 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,165 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in The Container Store Group were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in The Container Store Group by 5.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,235 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in The Container Store Group by 4.6% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 34,272 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The Container Store Group in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in The Container Store Group in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in The Container Store Group by 6.9% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 28,197 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 1,808 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.26% of the company’s stock.

TCS opened at $10.83 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.27. The Container Store Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.98 and a 12-month high of $19.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $547.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.24.

The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.27. The Container Store Group had a return on equity of 28.60% and a net margin of 8.55%. On average, research analysts forecast that The Container Store Group, Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Container Store Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

About The Container Store Group

The Container Store Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of storage and organization products and solutions. It operates through The Container Store and Elfa segments. The Container Store segment consists of retail stores, website and call center, as well as installation and organizational services business.

