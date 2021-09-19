The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.41

The Dixie Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXYN) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.41 and traded as high as $5.58. The Dixie Group shares last traded at $5.54, with a volume of 315,231 shares changing hands.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of The Dixie Group from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $85.53 million, a PE ratio of 46.17 and a beta of 2.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.79 and its 200-day moving average is $3.40.

The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The textile maker reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $104.83 million for the quarter. The Dixie Group had a net margin of 0.51% and a return on equity of 5.22%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gendell Jeffrey L raised its stake in The Dixie Group by 0.4% during the second quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 1,392,547 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,080,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of The Dixie Group by 169.9% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 853,278 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,534,000 after buying an additional 537,132 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of The Dixie Group by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 455,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,335,000 after buying an additional 58,150 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in The Dixie Group by 11.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 231,280 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $678,000 after acquiring an additional 23,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in The Dixie Group by 123.6% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 131,849 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 72,880 shares during the period. 41.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Dixie Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:DXYN)

The Dixie Group, Inc engages in the marketing, manufacture, and sale of floorcovering products. It serves the commercial and residential markets. Its brands include Fabrica, Masland Residential, Dixie Home, and AtlasMasland The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Dalton, GA.

