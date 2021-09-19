The Gap (NYSE:GPS) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

The Gap (NYSE:GPS) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.100-$2.250 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.780. The company issued revenue guidance of $17.94 billion-$17.94 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $17.14 billion.

NYSE GPS opened at $24.35 on Friday. The Gap has a 52 week low of $15.76 and a 52 week high of $37.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.42, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.56.

Get The Gap alerts:

The Gap (NYSE:GPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The apparel retailer reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.24. The Gap had a net margin of 4.53% and a return on equity of 24.45%. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.17) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Gap will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 5th. The Gap’s payout ratio is currently -24.12%.

GPS has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of The Gap from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Wedbush reissued a neutral rating on shares of The Gap in a report on Friday, August 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of The Gap from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Gap from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of The Gap in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a neutral rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $33.32.

In other news, CFO Katrina O’connell sold 65,271 shares of The Gap stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $1,958,130.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sonia Syngal sold 19,270 shares of The Gap stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.35, for a total value of $565,574.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 126,541 shares of company stock valued at $3,850,485. 41.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About The Gap

Gap, Inc operates as a global apparel retail company, which offers clothing, apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children. The firm operates through the following segments: Gap Global, Old Navy Global, Banana Republic Global, Athleta, and Other. The Gap Global segment includes apparel and accessories for men and women under the Gap brand, along with the GapKids, BabyGap, GapMaternity, GapBody, and GapFit collections.

Featured Article: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for The Gap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.