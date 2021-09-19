The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Acquired by Pallas Capital Advisors LLC

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 12.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,759 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,263 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $4,443,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 66.7% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 100 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GS traded down $5.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $391.46. The company had a trading volume of 3,845,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,841,325. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $394.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $367.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $131.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 1.50. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $185.52 and a twelve month high of $420.76.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The investment management company reported $15.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.24 by $4.78. The company had revenue of $15.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.17 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 23.55% and a net margin of 33.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.26 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 52.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This is a boost from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is presently 23.36%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GS. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $332.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. JMP Securities increased their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $370.00 price target on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $450.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $458.00 target price on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $395.09.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

