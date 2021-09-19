The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) Shares Sold by Securian Asset Management Inc

Securian Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,299 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 132 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group were worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of THG. Trillium Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 17.2% in the first quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 28,350 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,670,000 after acquiring an additional 4,158 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 17.7% in the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,198 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 0.6% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 49,491 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,483,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 22.0% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,275 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aurora Investment Counsel increased its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 7.5% in the first quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 5,226 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $677,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. 84.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE THG opened at $130.74 on Friday. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.71 and a 12 month high of $143.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $137.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.76.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.61. The Hanover Insurance Group had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 11.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 9.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.04%.

In other news, EVP Richard W. Lavey sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.69, for a total value of $703,450.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,239,271.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jane D. Carlin sold 980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.66, for a total transaction of $139,806.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,636 shares of company stock worth $2,427,829. Insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $144.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.00.

The Hanover Insurance Group Profile

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc is a holding company that engages in the provision of property and casualty products and services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines and Other. The Commercial Lines segment includes commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers compensation and other commercial coverage, such as specialty program business, inland marine, management and professional liability and surety.

