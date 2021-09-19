The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twelve analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.20.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Macquarie raised their price objective on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd.

In other The Interpublic Group of Companies news, Chairman Michael Isor Roth sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.27, for a total value of $7,054,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,003,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 101,879 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,975,000 after acquiring an additional 20,246 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden grew its position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 501,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,655,000 after acquiring an additional 27,200 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,558,711 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,514,000 after acquiring an additional 58,558 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 61.0% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 226,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,350,000 after acquiring an additional 85,714 shares during the period.

Shares of IPG traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $36.99. 3,827,195 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,938,821. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.91 and its 200 day moving average is $32.90. The stock has a market cap of $14.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The Interpublic Group of Companies has a 1-year low of $15.92 and a 1-year high of $37.88.

The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The business services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. The Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 7.91% and a return on equity of 34.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Interpublic Group of Companies will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. The Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.43%.

The Interpublic Group of Companies Company Profile

Interpublic Group of Cos., Inc engages in the provision of advertising and marketing services. The firm specializes in consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations and specialized communications disciplines. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Agency Network (IAN) and Constituency Management Group (CMG).

