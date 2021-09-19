The OLB Group (NASDAQ:OLB) versus The Western Union (NYSE:WU) Financial Review

The OLB Group (NASDAQ:OLB) and The Western Union (NYSE:WU) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

Get The OLB Group alerts:

This table compares The OLB Group and The Western Union’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The OLB Group -24.38% -25.81% -18.95% The Western Union 16.10% 424.46% 8.80%

This is a summary of recent recommendations for The OLB Group and The Western Union, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The OLB Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 The Western Union 3 2 1 0 1.67

The OLB Group currently has a consensus price target of $9.00, indicating a potential upside of 81.09%. The Western Union has a consensus price target of $23.25, indicating a potential upside of 11.78%. Given The OLB Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe The OLB Group is more favorable than The Western Union.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares The OLB Group and The Western Union’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The OLB Group $9.77 million 3.70 -$1.78 million N/A N/A The Western Union $4.84 billion 1.75 $744.30 million $1.87 11.12

The Western Union has higher revenue and earnings than The OLB Group.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

1.8% of The OLB Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 98.4% of The Western Union shares are owned by institutional investors. 53.2% of The OLB Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% of The Western Union shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

The Western Union beats The OLB Group on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

The OLB Group Company Profile

OLB Group, Inc. engages in the provision of integrated business solutions and payment facilitator verticals. The firm offers solutions for manufacturers, retailers and single store retailers. It focuses on providing merchants with products and services through its various online platforms, including financial and transaction processing services and support for crowd funding and other capital raising initiatives. The company was founded by Ronny Yakov on November 18, 2004 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

The Western Union Company Profile

The Western Union Co. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer; Business Solutions; and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, cross-border, cross-currency transactions, for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals. The Other segment comprises electronic-based and cash-based bill payment services. The company was founded in 1851 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Receive News & Ratings for The OLB Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The OLB Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.