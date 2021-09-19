The Restaurant Group plc (LON:RTN) Receives GBX 118.33 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of The Restaurant Group plc (LON:RTN) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 118.33 ($1.55).

Several research firms recently commented on RTN. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Restaurant Group in a research note on Wednesday. reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 150 ($1.96) target price on shares of The Restaurant Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th.

Shares of LON:RTN opened at GBX 115 ($1.50) on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 118.36 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 121.55. The firm has a market cap of £879.79 million and a P/E ratio of 23.96. The Restaurant Group has a twelve month low of GBX 36.39 ($0.48) and a twelve month high of GBX 140 ($1.83). The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 177.04.

The Restaurant Group plc operates restaurants and pubs in the United Kingdom. Its brands include Wagamama, Frankie & Benny's, Brunning & Price, Chiquito, Coast to Coast, Firejacks, Garfunkel's, and Joe's Kitchen. The company also operates TRG concessions that provide table and counter services, as well as sandwich shops, pubs, and bars.

