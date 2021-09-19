The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Shares Purchased by Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) by 473.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,635 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in The Trade Desk were worth $125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TTD. Credit Agricole S A boosted its position in shares of The Trade Desk by 1,334.8% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 330 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in The Trade Desk by 2,233.3% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in The Trade Desk by 900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 340 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in The Trade Desk by 804.8% in the 2nd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 380 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudock Inc. raised its stake in The Trade Desk by 291.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 380 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. 59.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TTD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist raised their target price on The Trade Desk from $62.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer raised their target price on The Trade Desk from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Truist Securities raised their target price on The Trade Desk from $62.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Stephens lifted their price objective on The Trade Desk from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Trade Desk currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.58.

In other news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.50, for a total transaction of $1,350,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 232,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,695,100. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Eric B. Paley sold 3,634 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.30, for a total value of $291,810.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 53,134 shares of company stock worth $3,705,937. 10.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:TTD opened at $72.58 on Friday. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.30 and a 52 week high of $97.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.74 billion, a PE ratio of 135.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 2.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $78.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.14.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. The Trade Desk had a return on equity of 25.01% and a net margin of 25.44%. The company had revenue of $279.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. The Trade Desk’s revenue was up 100.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

About The Trade Desk

The Trade Desk, Inc offers a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

