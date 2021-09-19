The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Condor Capital Management

Condor Capital Management trimmed its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,786 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. Condor Capital Management’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $3,829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in The Walt Disney by 1.0% during the second quarter. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. now owns 15,242 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,679,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. lifted its position in The Walt Disney by 6.0% during the second quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. now owns 8,900 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in The Walt Disney by 74.8% during the second quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,504 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after buying an additional 3,640 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in The Walt Disney during the second quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, United Maritime Capital LLC lifted its position in The Walt Disney by 81.9% during the second quarter. United Maritime Capital LLC now owns 22,550 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,964,000 after buying an additional 10,150 shares in the last quarter. 64.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Walt Disney alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DIS shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $209.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $202.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $226.00 target price on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Walt Disney currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.56.

DIS stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $183.47. 10,039,204 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,526,752. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $117.23 and a 52 week high of $203.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $179.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $181.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $333.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 300.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.19.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The entertainment giant reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.23. The Walt Disney had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 3.78%. The firm had revenue of $17.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.57, for a total transaction of $1,492,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,620 shares in the company, valued at $7,951,613.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 10,587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total transaction of $1,926,834.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About The Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

Read More: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for The Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.