The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by swisspartners Ltd.

swisspartners Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,265 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 587 shares during the period. swisspartners Ltd.’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DIS. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in The Walt Disney during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC increased its stake in The Walt Disney by 142.9% during the 2nd quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 170 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in The Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new stake in The Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. 64.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:DIS traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $183.47. 10,039,204 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,526,752. The firm has a market capitalization of $333.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 300.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $179.35 and a 200 day moving average of $181.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $117.23 and a 1-year high of $203.02.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The entertainment giant reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.23. The Walt Disney had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 3.78%. The company had revenue of $17.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. Research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $215.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Wolfe Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $226.00 price objective on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $208.56.

In other news, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 10,587 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total value of $1,926,834.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.57, for a total transaction of $1,492,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,951,613.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

