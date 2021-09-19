The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.44 Billion

Equities research analysts expect The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) to report sales of $2.44 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for The Williams Companies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.34 billion and the highest is $2.53 billion. The Williams Companies reported sales of $1.93 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Williams Companies will report full-year sales of $10.16 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $9.64 billion to $10.65 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $10.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.63 billion to $10.74 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for The Williams Companies.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. The Williams Companies had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 10.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut The Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Williams Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.33.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMB. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in The Williams Companies during the second quarter worth $25,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of The Williams Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Williams Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in shares of The Williams Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The Williams Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. 83.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of The Williams Companies stock traded down $0.13 on Thursday, reaching $25.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,800,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,901,053. The company has a market capitalization of $30.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.89, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.49. The Williams Companies has a 52-week low of $18.26 and a 52-week high of $28.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. The Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 149.09%.

The Williams Companies declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, September 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the pipeline company to reacquire up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico; Northeast G&P; and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment comprises of interstate natural gas pipelines, Transco and Northwest Pipeline, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

