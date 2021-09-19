The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Shares Sold by Cigna Investments Inc. New

Cigna Investments Inc. New decreased its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,799 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 5,928 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in The Williams Companies were worth $1,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. abrdn plc grew its stake in shares of The Williams Companies by 1.8% in the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,619,752 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $43,004,000 after buying an additional 28,319 shares in the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of The Williams Companies by 19.2% in the second quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 18,550 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 2,991 shares in the last quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The Williams Companies by 20.9% in the second quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 790,507 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $20,988,000 after buying an additional 136,390 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of The Williams Companies by 17.2% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 40,817 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after buying an additional 5,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davidson Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Williams Companies in the second quarter valued at $628,000. 83.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WMB opened at $25.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.13. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.26 and a 1 year high of $28.35.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. The Williams Companies had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 12.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The Williams Companies announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, September 8th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the pipeline company to reacquire up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. The Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 149.09%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WMB. Raymond James lifted their price objective on The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Williams Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.33.

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico; Northeast G&P; and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment comprises of interstate natural gas pipelines, Transco and Northwest Pipeline, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

