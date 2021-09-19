Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $22.070-$22.070 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $22.160. The company issued revenue guidance of $35.90 billion-$35.90 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $36.06 billion.Thermo Fisher Scientific also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $21.160-$21.160 EPS.

TMO stock opened at $596.80 on Friday. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a twelve month low of $412.80 and a twelve month high of $609.30. The company has a market cap of $234.79 billion, a PE ratio of 27.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $545.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $496.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.51 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $9.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.75 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 22.47%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific will post 22.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.32%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $590.00 to $530.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen raised their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Benchmark started coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $580.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research raised their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $590.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Thermo Fisher Scientific from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $491.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $547.95.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $536.54, for a total value of $306,900.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $539.05, for a total transaction of $5,390,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

