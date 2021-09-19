Thomas W. Seger Buys 285 Shares of German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) Stock

German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) Director Thomas W. Seger acquired 285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.48 per share, for a total transaction of $10,111.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ GABC opened at $36.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. German American Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.02 and a 1-year high of $51.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.69. The company has a market capitalization of $965.21 million, a PE ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 0.78.

German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.27. German American Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 34.59%. The company had revenue of $53.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.33 million. As a group, analysts predict that German American Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. German American Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.90%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. German American Bancorp Inc. grew its position in German American Bancorp by 40.3% in the first quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 114,185 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,278,000 after acquiring an additional 32,777 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of German American Bancorp by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,248,010 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,683,000 after purchasing an additional 10,935 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in German American Bancorp in the first quarter worth $233,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in German American Bancorp by 23.9% during the first quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 32,685 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,511,000 after buying an additional 6,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in German American Bancorp by 43.0% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 983,927 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,477,000 after buying an additional 295,985 shares in the last quarter. 43.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

German American Bancorp Company Profile

German American Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in owning a trust, brokerage, and financial planning through German American Financial Advisors & Trust Co, and German American Insurance, Inc It operates through the following business segments: Core Banking, Wealth Management Services, Insurance Operations, and Other.

