Thornburg Investment Management Inc. Invests $1.60 Million in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 70,335 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,604,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Vale by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,044,352 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $69,438,000 after purchasing an additional 70,400 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Vale by 120.2% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,592,473 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $59,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414,946 shares in the last quarter. Asio Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vale during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,535,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Vale during the 1st quarter worth about $33,712,000. Finally, WealthTrust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vale during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,378,000. 24.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on VALE shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Vale from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. HSBC lifted their price objective on Vale from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 price target (up previously from $24.00) on shares of Vale in a report on Monday, July 12th. UBS Group cut Vale from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Vale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.78.

Shares of NYSE:VALE opened at $16.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.77. Vale S.A. has a 1 year low of $10.29 and a 1 year high of $23.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.96, a PEG ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.14.

Vale (NYSE:VALE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.11. Vale had a return on equity of 65.49% and a net margin of 30.59%. The business had revenue of $16.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.78 billion. Analysts predict that Vale S.A. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a dividend of $0.684 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. This is a positive change from Vale’s previous dividend of $0.30. This represents a yield of 16.36%. Vale’s payout ratio is 61.61%.

Vale Company Profile

Vale SA engages in the production and exportation of iron ore, pellets, manganese, and iron alloys. It operates through the following segments: Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal. The Ferrous Minerals segment includes production and extraction of iron ore, iron ore pellets, manganese, other ferrous products, and logistic services.

