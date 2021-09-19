Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.300-$0.340 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.230. The company issued revenue guidance of $187 million-$193 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $170.04 million.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Tilly’s from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Tilly’s from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Pivotal Research upped their price objective on shares of Tilly’s from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tilly’s from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th.

NYSE:TLYS traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.53. The stock had a trading volume of 324,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,067. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.18 and its 200 day moving average is $13.90. Tilly’s has a fifty-two week low of $5.83 and a fifty-two week high of $16.93. The stock has a market cap of $438.33 million, a P/E ratio of 10.53, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 2.10.

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.15. Tilly’s had a return on equity of 26.11% and a net margin of 6.20%. Research analysts predict that Tilly’s will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tilly’s news, insider Hezy Shaked sold 41,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total transaction of $688,875.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 83,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,369,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Bernard Zeichner sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.09, for a total value of $80,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 71,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,156,774.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 58,750 shares of company stock worth $964,565. Corporate insiders own 28.16% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Tilly’s stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) by 1,768.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 48,699 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,093 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.16% of Tilly’s worth $779,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 62.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tilly’s Company Profile

Tilly’s, Inc engages in the retail of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories. Its stores are located in retail centers, including malls, lifestyle centers, power centers, community centers, outlet centers, and street-front locations. The company was founded by Hezy Shaked and Tilly Levine in 1982 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

