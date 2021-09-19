Tobam Has $1.01 Million Stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Tobam decreased its position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 55.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,354 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 2,889 shares during the period. Tobam’s holdings in DexCom were worth $1,005,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of DexCom by 58.5% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 65 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of DexCom by 140.7% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 65 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of DexCom by 155.6% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 69 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of DexCom in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of DexCom by 58.3% in the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 95 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. 96.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DXCM traded down $1.99 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $563.14. The stock had a trading volume of 841,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 766,570. DexCom, Inc. has a 12 month low of $305.63 and a 12 month high of $567.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.48 billion, a PE ratio of 107.26, a PEG ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 5.25 and a current ratio of 5.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $503.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $424.31.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical device company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.33. DexCom had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 24.45%. The company had revenue of $595.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $548.02 million. Equities analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.58, for a total value of $3,243,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay S. Skyler sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $426.37, for a total value of $8,527,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $383,733. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 61,076 shares of company stock valued at $29,228,939 over the last quarter. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DXCM. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on DexCom from $455.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on DexCom from $410.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on DexCom from $380.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on DexCom from $485.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on DexCom from $468.00 to $546.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $506.25.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

