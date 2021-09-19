Tobam Has $5.75 Million Holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME)

Tobam increased its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) by 183.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 371,202 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 240,209 shares during the period. Tobam’s holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group were worth $5,746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 302.8% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 98,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,530,000 after purchasing an additional 74,280 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 345.0% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 22,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 17,420 shares during the period. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the second quarter valued at about $825,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 4,385.7% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 163,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,530,000 after acquiring an additional 159,945 shares during the period. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the second quarter valued at about $2,592,000. 27.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tencent Music Entertainment Group alerts:

TME traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $7.87. 14,343,810 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,927,804. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 12 month low of $7.03 and a 12 month high of $32.25. The company has a market cap of $13.20 billion, a PE ratio of 21.27, a PEG ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 2.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.79 and its 200-day moving average is $15.55.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.58. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 12.83%. The business had revenue of $8.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. Tencent Music Entertainment Group’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TME. Morgan Stanley cut Tencent Music Entertainment Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $23.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $36.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. China Renaissance Securities assumed coverage on Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tencent Music Entertainment Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.01.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Company Profile

Tencent Music Entertainment Group engages in the operation of an online music entertainment platform. Its platform comprises of online music, online karaoke, and music-centric live streaming products. The company was founded on June 6, 2012 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

Read More: How Buying a Call Option Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME).

Receive News & Ratings for Tencent Music Entertainment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tencent Music Entertainment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.