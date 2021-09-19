Tobam Purchases 21,888 Shares of Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI)

Tobam grew its position in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) by 92.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,592 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 21,888 shares during the period. Tobam’s holdings in Rogers Communications were worth $2,426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 291,120 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $15,668,000 after purchasing an additional 48,530 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 426,242 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $19,859,000 after purchasing an additional 27,234 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 22,061 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,116 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MD Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in Rogers Communications during the 1st quarter worth approximately $245,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Rogers Communications alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rogers Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$77.00 to C$76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, TD Securities began coverage on shares of Rogers Communications in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.78.

RCI traded down $0.26 on Friday, hitting $46.92. 513,129 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 410,172. Rogers Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.84 and a fifty-two week high of $53.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.25. The stock has a market cap of $23.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.47.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. Rogers Communications had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The company’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Rogers Communications Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.3974 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.96%.

Rogers Communications Profile

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, text messaging, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 10.9 million subscribers.

Featured Article: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B).

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.