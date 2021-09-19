Tobam Reduces Stock Position in Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO)

Tobam cut its position in shares of Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) by 65.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,713 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 130,457 shares during the period. Tobam’s holdings in Eldorado Gold were worth $673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eldorado Gold by 99.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,399 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Eldorado Gold during the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Eldorado Gold by 318.8% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 11,298 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 8,600 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eldorado Gold during the 1st quarter worth about $136,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eldorado Gold during the 2nd quarter worth about $139,000. 54.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:EGO traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,984,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,833,239. Eldorado Gold Co. has a 52 week low of $7.93 and a 52 week high of $14.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.31.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.05. Eldorado Gold had a net margin of 1.60% and a return on equity of 4.49%. The business had revenue of $233.22 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Eldorado Gold Co. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on EGO shares. TheStreet cut shares of Eldorado Gold from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eldorado Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$18.50 to C$17.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.20.

Eldorado Gold Corp. engages in the mining, development and exploration of gold. It has mining operations, ongoing development projects and exploration in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, Romania and Serbia. The company was founded by Richard J. Barclay, Marco Antonio Romero, and Gary D. Nordin on April 2, 1992 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

