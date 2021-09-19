Tobam Sells 695 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Tobam decreased its position in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,162 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 695 shares during the quarter. Tobam’s holdings in Shopify were worth $4,629,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Shopify by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,651,415 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,146,791,000 after buying an additional 361,625 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Shopify by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,772,038 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,066,852,000 after buying an additional 134,384 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in Shopify by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,002,071 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,924,986,000 after buying an additional 16,854 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its position in Shopify by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,278,320 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,414,461,000 after buying an additional 392,446 shares during the period. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Shopify by 13.6% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,219,318 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,781,399,000 after purchasing an additional 145,795 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Shopify stock traded up $10.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1,486.29. The company had a trading volume of 546,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 713,384. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1,514.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,326.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 16.55 and a quick ratio of 16.55. The firm has a market cap of $185.43 billion, a PE ratio of 76.73, a P/E/G ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 1.45. Shopify Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $866.85 and a fifty-two week high of $1,650.00.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The software maker reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $2.01. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Shopify had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 63.65%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SHOP. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Shopify from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of Shopify in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Shopify from $1,350.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Wolfe Research raised their price target on Shopify from $1,500.00 to $1,980.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Shopify from $1,900.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,635.53.

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

