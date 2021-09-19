Tobam Sells 719,042 Shares of Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG)

Tobam lessened its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) by 96.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 27,667 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 719,042 shares during the period. Tobam’s holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas were worth $483,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of COG. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Cabot Oil & Gas in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in Cabot Oil & Gas in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in Cabot Oil & Gas by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 5,817 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the period. BCJ Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Cabot Oil & Gas in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $176,000. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cabot Oil & Gas in the 1st quarter worth approximately $179,000.

COG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Johnson Rice downgraded shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cabot Oil & Gas currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.07.

Cabot Oil & Gas stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.41. The stock had a trading volume of 14,756,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,581,895. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 0.15. Cabot Oil & Gas Co. has a one year low of $14.28 and a one year high of $20.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.49 and its 200 day moving average is $17.11.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $324.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $429.52 million. Cabot Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 16.52% and a net margin of 19.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cabot Oil & Gas Co. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. Cabot Oil & Gas’s payout ratio is currently 102.33%.

Cabot Oil & Gas Company Profile

Cabot Oil & Gas Corp. engages in the development, exploitation, production and exploration of oil and natural gas properties. It operates through the Marcellus shale in Pennsylvania. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

