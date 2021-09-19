Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) Receives $65.21 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $65.21.

TOL has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Toll Brothers in a report on Monday, July 19th. boosted their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Get Toll Brothers alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Toll Brothers during the 2nd quarter worth $409,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 264,198 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,273,000 after purchasing an additional 13,429 shares during the last quarter. Pantheon Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pantheon Investment Group LLC now owns 19,412 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA increased its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA now owns 82,342 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,760,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,001,687 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,908,000 after purchasing an additional 186,969 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TOL traded up $0.84 during trading on Thursday, reaching $62.89. The company had a trading volume of 1,861,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,520,807. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $59.45 and its 200 day moving average is $59.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a PE ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 1.56. Toll Brothers has a twelve month low of $40.95 and a twelve month high of $68.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 5.18.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The construction company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.33. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Toll Brothers will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc engages in the design, building, marketing, and arranging of financing for detached and attached homes in residential communities. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Home Building and City Living. The Traditional Home Building segment builds and sells homes for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in affluent suburban markets and cater to move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, age-qualified, and second-home buyers.

Featured Article: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Toll Brothers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toll Brothers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.