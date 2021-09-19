Toronto Dominion Bank Acquires 151,550 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 778.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 171,011 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 151,550 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned approximately 0.11% of Veeva Systems worth $11,289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Veeva Systems by 6.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,358,412 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,706,032,000 after purchasing an additional 612,811 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Veeva Systems by 17.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,122,905 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,383,267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377,015 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Veeva Systems by 7.2% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,344,787 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,657,512,000 after purchasing an additional 424,658 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Veeva Systems by 4.8% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,067,016 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $801,227,000 after purchasing an additional 139,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 2,512.4% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,742,239 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $455,143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,675,548 shares in the last quarter. 77.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VEEV. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $340.00 to $356.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $270.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $340.00 to $349.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Veeva Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $344.11.

NYSE VEEV opened at $302.14 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $321.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $292.34. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of $235.74 and a 12-month high of $343.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.32, a P/E/G ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 0.73.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.07. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 25.51% and a return on equity of 16.35%. The business had revenue of $455.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 1,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.46, for a total transaction of $527,222.36. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,904,139.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.52, for a total transaction of $1,562,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $544,409.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,928 shares of company stock worth $6,308,735 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

Featured Article: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV).

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.