Toronto Dominion Bank Acquires 19,952 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 8.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 251,768 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,952 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $10,891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DAL. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Delta Air Lines by 6.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 133,029 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,423,000 after purchasing an additional 7,804 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in Delta Air Lines by 16.3% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 50,758 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,450,000 after purchasing an additional 7,106 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its stake in Delta Air Lines by 11.0% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 22,905 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its stake in Delta Air Lines by 10.8% in the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 201,738 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,743,000 after purchasing an additional 19,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Delta Air Lines by 14.4% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 108,661 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,246,000 after purchasing an additional 13,702 shares in the last quarter. 63.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

DAL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Delta Air Lines from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Wolfe Research raised Delta Air Lines from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Raymond James raised Delta Air Lines from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.11.

In related news, Director David S. Taylor bought 3,000 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $38.25 per share, for a total transaction of $114,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director David S. Taylor purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $39.30 per share, for a total transaction of $196,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines stock opened at $40.11 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $40.24 and a 200-day moving average of $44.33. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.92 and a 1 year high of $52.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $25.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.82 and a beta of 1.41.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The transportation company reported ($1.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.38) by $0.31. Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 398.80% and a negative net margin of 36.37%. The business had revenue of $7.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($4.43) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 385.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -3.39 EPS for the current year.

Delta Air Lines Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment consists of jet fuel and non-jet fuel products.

Further Reading: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL).

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.