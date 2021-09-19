Toronto Dominion Bank Grows Stock Position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 46.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,848 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 903 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in NVR were worth $10,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Argent Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in NVR by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 821 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,083,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in NVR by 269.7% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,809 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,863,000 after purchasing an additional 4,967 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in NVR by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 339 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,686,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Aviva PLC boosted its position in NVR by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 8,090 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,234,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. Finally, PYA Waltman Capital LLC boosted its position in NVR by 79.4% in the 2nd quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC now owns 619 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,078,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.30% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Manuel H. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of NVR stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,143.21, for a total value of $5,143,210.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,200,494. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eugene James Bredow sold 300 shares of NVR stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,260.00, for a total transaction of $1,578,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,392 shares of company stock worth $7,205,130 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVR stock opened at $5,070.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a current ratio of 5.89. NVR, Inc. has a one year low of $3,823.31 and a one year high of $5,332.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5,095.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4,916.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.63 and a beta of 1.02.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The construction company reported $82.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $72.43 by $10.02. NVR had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 37.37%. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $42.50 earnings per share. NVR’s quarterly revenue was up 40.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that NVR, Inc. will post 348.1 EPS for the current year.

NVR declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, August 4th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to purchase up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

NVR, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominium buildings. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. The Homebuilding segment sells and builds homes under the trade names Ryan Homes, NVHomes, Fox Ridge Homes and Heartland Homes.

