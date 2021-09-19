Toronto Dominion Bank Has $10.49 Million Stake in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Toronto Dominion Bank reduced its holdings in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 45.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,256 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,382 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $10,489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DocuSign during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DocuSign during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in DocuSign in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in DocuSign in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in DocuSign in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.67% of the company’s stock.

Get DocuSign alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on DOCU. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of DocuSign from $280.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of DocuSign from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of DocuSign from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of DocuSign from $260.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of DocuSign from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, DocuSign has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $309.20.

In other news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.61, for a total value of $3,570,125.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.40, for a total transaction of $2,774,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 86,544 shares of company stock valued at $25,959,804 in the last 90 days. 3.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DOCU opened at $277.74 on Friday. DocuSign, Inc. has a 12 month low of $179.49 and a 12 month high of $314.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $292.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $248.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -322.95 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 9.18% and a negative return on equity of 23.08%. The business had revenue of $511.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $487.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 49.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DocuSign Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions include identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

See Also: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for DocuSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocuSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.