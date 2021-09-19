Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 4,063 Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Toronto Dominion Bank lowered its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 10.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,094 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 4,063 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $11,883,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WST. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 0.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 9,268 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,612,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 147 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,590 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $929,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P grew its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 622 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Newfound Research LLC lifted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 226 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

Separately, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $350.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

In other news, VP Quintin J. Lai sold 9,672 shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.76, for a total transaction of $4,456,470.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock opened at $448.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $33.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.59, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 3.13. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a one year low of $253.85 and a one year high of $475.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $424.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $356.83.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.72. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 28.58%. The firm had revenue of $723.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $665.55 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current year.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.

