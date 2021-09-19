Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 5,592 Shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Toronto Dominion Bank lowered its position in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 238,379 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,592 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $8,870,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FE. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 63.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,440,540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $292,805,000 after buying an additional 3,265,250 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 5,040,837 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $155,907,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360,772 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,803,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $97,243,000 after purchasing an additional 999,434 shares during the last quarter. Rokos Capital Management LLP increased its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 57.2% during the 1st quarter. Rokos Capital Management LLP now owns 2,436,617 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $84,236,000 after purchasing an additional 886,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,559,701 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $539,766,000 after purchasing an additional 816,264 shares during the last quarter. 82.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FE opened at $36.73 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.75. FirstEnergy Corp. has a one year low of $26.17 and a one year high of $39.94. The company has a market cap of $19.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.18, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.24.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 18.17%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.27%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FE shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.60.

FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission and Corporate. The Regulated Distribution segment distributes electricity through FirstEnergy’s utility operating companies, serving various customers.

