Tourmaline Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:TRMLF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Tourmaline Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:TRMLF) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $47.58.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TRMLF. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from C$44.00 to C$44.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Tourmaline Oil from C$40.00 to C$47.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Tourmaline Oil from C$54.25 to C$55.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. CIBC lifted their target price on Tourmaline Oil from C$40.00 to C$47.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Tourmaline Oil from C$42.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th.

TRMLF traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $32.96. The stock had a trading volume of 60,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,169. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.28. Tourmaline Oil has a 1 year low of $11.89 and a 1 year high of $34.78.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.5429 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This is an increase from Tourmaline Oil’s previous dividend of $0.43.

