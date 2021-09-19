TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX) Earns “Buy” Rating from BTIG Research

TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at BTIG Research in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $15.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research’s target price indicates a potential upside of 18.30% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.90.

Get TPG RE Finance Trust alerts:

TRTX opened at $12.68 on Friday. TPG RE Finance Trust has a fifty-two week low of $7.57 and a fifty-two week high of $14.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 362.16 and a quick ratio of 362.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.59. The company has a market capitalization of $976.94 million, a P/E ratio of 24.86 and a beta of 1.96.

TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. TPG RE Finance Trust had a net margin of 44.06% and a return on equity of 11.90%. On average, equities research analysts expect that TPG RE Finance Trust will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder China Investment Corp sold 1,000,000 shares of TPG RE Finance Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.33, for a total value of $12,330,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in TPG RE Finance Trust by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in TPG RE Finance Trust by 93.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in TPG RE Finance Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $117,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in TPG RE Finance Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $155,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in TPG RE Finance Trust by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 3,793 shares during the last quarter. 52.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TPG RE Finance Trust

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate finance services. It originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in North America. The company was founded on October 24, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Further Reading: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for TPG RE Finance Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPG RE Finance Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.