TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX) Earns “Buy” Rating from BTIG Research

TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at BTIG Research in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $15.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research’s target price indicates a potential upside of 18.30% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.90.
TRTX opened at $12.68 on Friday. TPG RE Finance Trust has a fifty-two week low of $7.57 and a fifty-two week high of $14.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 362.16 and a quick ratio of 362.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.59. The company has a market capitalization of $976.94 million, a P/E ratio of 24.86 and a beta of 1.96.
In related news, major shareholder China Investment Corp sold 1,000,000 shares of TPG RE Finance Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.33, for a total value of $12,330,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in TPG RE Finance Trust by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in TPG RE Finance Trust by 93.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in TPG RE Finance Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $117,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in TPG RE Finance Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $155,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in TPG RE Finance Trust by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 3,793 shares during the last quarter. 52.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About TPG RE Finance Trust
TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate finance services. It originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in North America. The company was founded on October 24, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
