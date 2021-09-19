Trabzonspor Fan Token Tops 1-Day Volume of $1.54 Million (TRA)

Trabzonspor Fan Token (CURRENCY:TRA) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 19th. Trabzonspor Fan Token has a total market capitalization of $9.02 million and $1.54 million worth of Trabzonspor Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Trabzonspor Fan Token has traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar. One Trabzonspor Fan Token coin can currently be bought for $3.83 or 0.00008058 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000498 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $176.81 or 0.00372157 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00006378 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001461 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000616 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0706 or 0.00000149 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003061 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000477 BTC.

Trabzonspor Fan Token Coin Profile

Trabzonspor Fan Token (CRYPTO:TRA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Trabzonspor Fan Token’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,356,284 coins. Trabzonspor Fan Token’s official website is www.trabzonspor.org.tr/tr . Trabzonspor Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @tetracurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Tetra is a Proof of Work Scrypt coin backed by Silver. “

