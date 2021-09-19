TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCON) Receives $17.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCON) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.00.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TCON. Alliance Global Partners began coverage on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.

In other news, Director Saundra L. Pelletier acquired 6,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.82 per share, for a total transaction of $25,001.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCON. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 74.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,759 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 3,737 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 367.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,972 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 7,052 shares in the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management grew its stake in TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 17,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.40% of the company’s stock.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.80. The company had a trading volume of 170,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 315,855. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 1.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.12. TRACON Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $3.21 and a 52 week high of $12.20.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.24). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TRACON Pharmaceuticals will post -1.53 EPS for the current year.

About TRACON Pharmaceuticals

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for cancer, ophthalmic, and fibrotic diseases. Its products include TRC105, an anti-endoglin antibody for the treatment of solid tumor types; TRC205 created for the treatment of fibrotic diseases; and TRC102, a small molecule that is in clinical development made for lung cancer and glioblastoma.

