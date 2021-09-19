Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Stock Position Cut by Cibc World Markets Corp

Cibc World Markets Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 27.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,002 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,081 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $1,489,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply in the third quarter worth approximately $5,655,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its stake in Tractor Supply by 5.7% during the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 43,512 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,712,000 after buying an additional 2,362 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Tractor Supply by 11.9% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 38,327 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,787,000 after acquiring an additional 4,086 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its position in Tractor Supply by 12.3% in the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 3,678 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $652,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply in the 1st quarter valued at about $107,000. 86.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 3,527 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.37, for a total value of $724,339.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,708 shares in the company, valued at $7,949,461.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP John P. Ordus sold 19,429 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $3,982,945.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,742 shares of company stock valued at $5,456,913. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TSCO stock opened at $207.16 on Friday. Tractor Supply has a fifty-two week low of $127.78 and a fifty-two week high of $210.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $192.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $184.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $23.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.58, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.03.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The specialty retailer reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 49.01%. Tractor Supply’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.90 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 7.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.28%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TSCO. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Tractor Supply from $205.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Tractor Supply from $210.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $214.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Tractor Supply from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $193.73.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

