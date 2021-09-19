Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS)

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS) was the target of unusually large options trading on Friday. Stock investors purchased 11,282 call options on the company. This is an increase of 3,528% compared to the typical volume of 311 call options.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CRVS shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on Corvus Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Mizuho decreased their target price on Corvus Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Corvus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orbimed Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 8,053,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,804,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285,714 shares during the period. BVF Inc. IL boosted its position in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 13.9% in the second quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 3,678,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,822,000 after buying an additional 449,200 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 10.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,109,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,962,000 after purchasing an additional 109,099 shares during the period. CHI Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 5.9% in the second quarter. CHI Advisors LLC now owns 719,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $1,037,000. Institutional investors own 55.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CRVS opened at $5.32 on Friday. Corvus Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.86 and a twelve month high of $5.80. The stock has a market cap of $225.67 million, a P/E ratio of -177.27 and a beta of 1.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.64.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.04. Equities analysts predict that Corvus Pharmaceuticals will post -1.05 EPS for the current year.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of oncology therapies. The firm focuses on disabling cancer’s ability to subvert immune attack by inhibiting adenosine in the tumor microenvironment and by blocking its production by tumors.

