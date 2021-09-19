Transcodium Market Cap Tops $288,417.44 (TNS)

Transcodium (CURRENCY:TNS) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 19th. Transcodium has a market capitalization of $288,417.44 and $100.00 worth of Transcodium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Transcodium coin can currently be purchased for $0.0034 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Transcodium has traded up 2.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002099 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.92 or 0.00058554 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.53 or 0.00129021 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002099 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.21 or 0.00013030 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.47 or 0.00049220 BTC.

Transcodium Profile

TNS is a coin. Transcodium’s total supply is 85,900,000 coins and its circulating supply is 85,842,616 coins. Transcodium’s official Twitter account is @transcodium and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Transcodium is transcodium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Transcodium aims to provide the first peer-to-peer decentralized file editing, transcoding and distribution platform with high quality and reliable computational power at a very affordable price. This will create a global market for users, willing to rent their idle machines to be used as workers. Further, at the end of the processing, the worker (processor) will be rewarded with the TNS Tokens. “

Buying and Selling Transcodium

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Transcodium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Transcodium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Transcodium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

