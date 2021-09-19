TransGlobe Energy (TSE:TGL) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $2.19

TransGlobe Energy Co. (TSE:TGL) (NYSE:TGA)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$2.19 and traded as high as C$2.50. TransGlobe Energy shares last traded at C$2.48, with a volume of 28,754 shares traded.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$179.90 million and a P/E ratio of -11.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$2.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$2.12.

About TransGlobe Energy (TSE:TGL)

TransGlobe Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in Egypt and Canada. The company holds interests in four production sharing concessions, which include West Gharib, West Bakr, NW Gharib, and South Ghazalat, Egypt; and owns production and working interests in facilities in the Cardium light oil and Mannville liquid-rich gas assets in the Harmattan area of west central Alberta, Canada.

