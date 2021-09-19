Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.100-$7.300 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Travel + Leisure also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.240-$3.300 EPS.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TNL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Travel + Leisure from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Travel + Leisure from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Travel + Leisure from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th.

Get Travel + Leisure alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TNL opened at $56.34 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $53.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.58. The company has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.15 and a beta of 1.93. Travel + Leisure has a 12-month low of $29.41 and a 12-month high of $68.26.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $797.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $719.04 million. Travel + Leisure had a negative return on equity of 21.79% and a net margin of 5.33%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Travel + Leisure will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Travel + Leisure’s payout ratio is -127.66%.

In other news, insider Michael Dean Brown bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $52.10 per share, for a total transaction of $52,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director George Herrera sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $33,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Travel + Leisure stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) by 23.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 357,277 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,408 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.41% of Travel + Leisure worth $21,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 87.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Travel + Leisure

Travel + Leisure Co is a membership and leisure travel company, with a portfolio of nearly 20 resort, travel club, and lifestyle travel brands. The company provides outstanding vacation experiences and travel inspiration to millions of owners, members, and subscribers every year through its products and services: Wyndham Destinations, the vacation ownership company with 230 vacation club resort locations across the globe; Panorama, the membership travel business that includes the vacation exchange company, industry travel technology, and subscription travel brands; and Travel + Leisure Group, featuring online and print travel content, online booking platforms and travel clubs, and branded consumer products.

Featured Article: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for Travel + Leisure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travel + Leisure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.