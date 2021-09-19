TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) Sets New 1-Year High at $44.10

TravelCenters of America Inc. (NASDAQ:TA)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $44.10 and last traded at $43.87, with a volume of 22361 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.56.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TA. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TravelCenters of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of TravelCenters of America from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of TravelCenters of America from $45.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of TravelCenters of America from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $14.50 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.36.

Get TravelCenters of America alerts:

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.85. The company has a market cap of $657.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.91 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The specialty retailer reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $2.21. TravelCenters of America had a net margin of 0.44% and a return on equity of 4.46%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. Analysts anticipate that TravelCenters of America Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TA. Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in shares of TravelCenters of America by 13.8% in the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 23,629 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $641,000 after acquiring an additional 2,864 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in TravelCenters of America by 20.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 323,147 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,767,000 after buying an additional 55,476 shares in the last quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in TravelCenters of America during the first quarter worth approximately $358,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in TravelCenters of America by 16.0% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 25,330 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $687,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in TravelCenters of America during the first quarter worth approximately $264,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.62% of the company’s stock.

About TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA)

TravelCenters of America Inc operates travel centers and standalone restaurants in the United States and Canada. Its travel centers offer a range of products and services, including diesel fuel and gasoline, diesel exhaust fluid, and truck repair and maintenance, and roadside services, as well as operates full service and quick service restaurants, and various customer amenities.

See Also: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for TravelCenters of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TravelCenters of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.