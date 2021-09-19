Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) CEO Sells $58,200.00 in Stock

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) CEO Holger Bartel sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.64, for a total value of $58,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Holger Bartel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 9th, Holger Bartel sold 5,703 shares of Travelzoo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.42, for a total value of $65,128.26.

On Tuesday, September 7th, Holger Bartel sold 20,000 shares of Travelzoo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.63, for a total value of $232,600.00.

On Friday, September 3rd, Holger Bartel sold 5,508 shares of Travelzoo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.48, for a total value of $68,739.84.

On Wednesday, September 1st, Holger Bartel sold 17,500 shares of Travelzoo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.48, for a total transaction of $218,400.00.

On Friday, August 27th, Holger Bartel sold 9,502 shares of Travelzoo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.58, for a total transaction of $119,535.16.

On Monday, August 30th, Holger Bartel sold 5,725 shares of Travelzoo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.16, for a total transaction of $69,616.00.

On Monday, August 16th, Holger Bartel sold 4,666 shares of Travelzoo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.72, for a total transaction of $59,351.52.

On Thursday, August 12th, Holger Bartel sold 4,000 shares of Travelzoo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.84, for a total transaction of $55,360.00.

On Monday, August 2nd, Holger Bartel sold 81,973 shares of Travelzoo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.25, for a total transaction of $1,168,115.25.

On Friday, July 30th, Holger Bartel sold 60,727 shares of Travelzoo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total transaction of $848,356.19.

NASDAQ TZOO opened at $11.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $130.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 559.00 and a beta of 2.06. Travelzoo has a twelve month low of $6.07 and a twelve month high of $19.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15.

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The information services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $19.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.38 million. Travelzoo had a return on equity of 2,075.95% and a net margin of 1.25%. Research analysts expect that Travelzoo will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TZOO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Travelzoo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Travelzoo from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.33.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TZOO. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Travelzoo by 3.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 170,816 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,863,000 after acquiring an additional 4,983 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in Travelzoo by 2.6% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 43,335 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $726,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Travelzoo by 27.1% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 234,214 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,922,000 after acquiring an additional 49,940 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Travelzoo by 21,885.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,539 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in Travelzoo during the first quarter valued at $1,314,000. 31.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Travelzoo Company Profile

Travelzoo operates as a global media commerce company that engages in the provision of information to subscribers and website users about travel, entertainment and local deals available from various companies. Its publications and products include the Travelzoo website (travelzoo.com); the Travelzoo iPhone and Android apps; the Travelzoo Top 20 e-mail newsletter; and the Newsflash e-mail alert service.

