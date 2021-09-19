Treasury Wine Estates (OTCMKTS:TSRYF) Stock Price Down 1.2%

Shares of Treasury Wine Estates Limited (OTCMKTS:TSRYF) fell 1.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $8.89 and last traded at $8.89. 821 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 4,061 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.00.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.93 and its 200 day moving average is $8.65.

About Treasury Wine Estates (OTCMKTS:TSRYF)

Treasury Wine Estates Ltd. engages in the production and marketing of wine. It operates through the following segments: Australia and New Zealand, Americas, Asia, and Europe, Middle East and Africa. The Australia and New Zealand segment manufactures, sells, and markets of wine within Australia and New Zealand; and also distributes beer and cider.

